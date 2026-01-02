Left Menu

South Africa Gears Up for World Cup Glory with Balanced T20 Squad

South Africa prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a dynamic blend of seasoned players and fresh talent. Led by Aiden Markram, the team enters Group D, alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, and the UAE, aiming to clinch its maiden T20 title in India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:45 IST
South Africa captain Aiden Markram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa is gearing up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka with a 15-member squad that melds experience with youthful verve. Under the leadership of Aiden Markram, the team boasts veterans like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada, complemented by promising newcomers Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka, according to official details from the ICC.

The Proteas are grouped in the competitive Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, and the UAE. Their campaign kicks off against Canada in Ahmedabad on February 9. Notably, they will play three of their league matches in Ahmedabad, known for its high-scoring potential. This positions South Africa as a formidable contender in the tournament.

Key to their strategy is the return of pacer Anrich Nortje, who, along with Kagiso Rabada, spearheads a powerful pace attack, supported by Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Kwena Maphaka. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj anchors the spin department, supported by George Linde. Despite limited T20I appearances since the last World Cup, Nortje has shown his prowess domestically, making him a crucial asset for South Africa as they pursue their first T20 World Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

