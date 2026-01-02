Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Plans Amid Cyclone Challenges

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed India's tour in August, featuring two Tests and two T20Is. However, BCCI declined playing charity T20 matches in December to aid Cyclone Ditwah victims. SLC ramps up SSC grounds for T20 World Cup, investing in infrastructure to enhance future hosting capabilities.

Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Plans Amid Cyclone Challenges
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials have announced that India's scheduled tour in August, including two Tests and two T20 internationals, will proceed as planned. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected Sri Lanka's request to play additional charity T20 matches in December to support Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts, SLC chairman Shammi Silva reported.

The recent cyclone caused significant devastation in Sri Lanka, with economic losses totaling USD 1.6 billion and 600 lives lost. Despite discussions for two charity games in December, SLC couldn't finalize commercial arrangements. Nonetheless, proceeds from upcoming T20 matches against Pakistan will contribute to the recovery fund.

Meanwhile, SLC is making significant upgrades to the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in preparation for the men's T20 World Cup, investing 1.75 billion LKR for new floodlights. These efforts align with plans to increase seating capacity and position SSC as a future day/night Test venue. SSC will start World Cup hosting duties with a match between Pakistan and Netherlands.

