Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Venezuelan streets lay mostly deserted early Saturday, with only security checkpoints remaining after U.S. commandos executed a daring raid, capturing President Nicolas Maduro. Residents awoke to explosions, signaling a dramatic shift in power dynamics in the nation. Cars veered clear of the presidential palace while smoke loomed ominously overhead.

Amid widespread anticipation, residents sought refuge in their homes, some joyously hopeful for political change, notably supporters of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The capital appeared gripped by a blend of fear and uncertainty, with many attempting to stockpile necessities, uncertain of what the future holds.

Announcing Maduro's capture, President Trump underscored claims of Maduro's alleged drug-running activities. Historical parallels were drawn to the 1989 U.S. incursion in Panama. Venezuela's government's broadcasts urged defiance against the so-called 'terrorist enemy,' while the opposition remained officially silent about the stunning events.

