Left Menu

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Venezuelan streets emptied as U.S. commandos captured President Maduro after a loud, explosive raid on the capital. As smoke billowed over Caracas, residents grappled with shock and uncertainty, with some feeling anxious yet hopeful. President Trump's announcements mark this as the first U.S. intervention since Panama 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:37 IST
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Venezuelan streets lay mostly deserted early Saturday, with only security checkpoints remaining after U.S. commandos executed a daring raid, capturing President Nicolas Maduro. Residents awoke to explosions, signaling a dramatic shift in power dynamics in the nation. Cars veered clear of the presidential palace while smoke loomed ominously overhead.

Amid widespread anticipation, residents sought refuge in their homes, some joyously hopeful for political change, notably supporters of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The capital appeared gripped by a blend of fear and uncertainty, with many attempting to stockpile necessities, uncertain of what the future holds.

Announcing Maduro's capture, President Trump underscored claims of Maduro's alleged drug-running activities. Historical parallels were drawn to the 1989 U.S. incursion in Panama. Venezuela's government's broadcasts urged defiance against the so-called 'terrorist enemy,' while the opposition remained officially silent about the stunning events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026