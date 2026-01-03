Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba has strongly criticized the United States, labeling its actions against Venezuela as a 'criminal attack.' The Cuban presidency issued a call for action from the international community, emphasizing the urgency of the situation on Saturday.

According to the statement, the United States is accused of engaging in 'state terrorism' against the Venezuelan people. The Cuban presidency highlighted that the so-called 'zone of peace' in the region is experiencing a 'brutal assault.'

This development adds to the tense relations between the countries, with Cuba urging a collective international response to counter what it perceives as aggressive American policies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)