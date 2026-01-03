Left Menu

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba strongly criticized the United States for what it described as a 'criminal' attack on Venezuela and urged the international community to respond promptly. The Cuban presidency accused the U.S. of 'state terrorism' against Venezuelans and claimed a 'zone of peace' was under attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:32 IST
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba has strongly criticized the United States, labeling its actions against Venezuela as a 'criminal attack.' The Cuban presidency issued a call for action from the international community, emphasizing the urgency of the situation on Saturday.

According to the statement, the United States is accused of engaging in 'state terrorism' against the Venezuelan people. The Cuban presidency highlighted that the so-called 'zone of peace' in the region is experiencing a 'brutal assault.'

This development adds to the tense relations between the countries, with Cuba urging a collective international response to counter what it perceives as aggressive American policies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026