U.S. Decides Venezuela's Path Post-President Capture

In a bold and unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will play a significant role in determining the future governance of Venezuela after its president, Nicolas Maduro, was captured and flown out of the country.

Speaking to Fox News shortly after the dramatic event, Trump emphasized the importance of the U.S. involvement, expressing concerns about who would succeed Maduro. 'We can't take a chance in letting somebody else run and just take over what he left, or left off,' Trump stated.

Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez, meanwhile, decried the capture as a 'kidnapping,' revealing that Maduro and his wife were taken from their home at the Ft. Tiuna military installation, marking a tense turning point in the nation's political saga.