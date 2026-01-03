Left Menu

U.S. Decides Venezuela's Path Post-President Capture

In a stunning development, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the capture of Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. is now poised to heavily influence Venezuela's governance. Venezuelan officials label the capture as a 'kidnapping,' with Maduro seized from his residence at Ft. Tiuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:02 IST
U.S. Decides Venezuela's Path Post-President Capture
President
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a bold and unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will play a significant role in determining the future governance of Venezuela after its president, Nicolas Maduro, was captured and flown out of the country.

Speaking to Fox News shortly after the dramatic event, Trump emphasized the importance of the U.S. involvement, expressing concerns about who would succeed Maduro. 'We can't take a chance in letting somebody else run and just take over what he left, or left off,' Trump stated.

Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez, meanwhile, decried the capture as a 'kidnapping,' revealing that Maduro and his wife were taken from their home at the Ft. Tiuna military installation, marking a tense turning point in the nation's political saga.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

 India
2
BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

 India
3
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

 United States
4
Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026