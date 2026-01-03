Midnight Collision at Indira Gandhi International Airport

A minor collision involving a cab and an SUV took place on the road to Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport early Saturday morning, police reported. Despite the impact, all involved underwent medical evaluations, resulting in no injuries.

According to police sources, a PCR call was logged at approximately 2:30 am, leading officers to the scene promptly. Preliminary investigations implicated a collision on the terminal-bound carriageway between the two vehicles.

Authorities have registered a First Information Report under the pertinent sections of BNS as a more in-depth investigation kicks off, aiming to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)