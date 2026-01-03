Left Menu

Midnight Collision at Indira Gandhi International Airport

A minor collision occurred between a cab and an SUV near Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. No injuries were reported. The incident was reported around 2:30 am, prompting police action. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of BNS, initiating further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:02 IST
Midnight Collision at Indira Gandhi International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor collision involving a cab and an SUV took place on the road to Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport early Saturday morning, police reported. Despite the impact, all involved underwent medical evaluations, resulting in no injuries.

According to police sources, a PCR call was logged at approximately 2:30 am, leading officers to the scene promptly. Preliminary investigations implicated a collision on the terminal-bound carriageway between the two vehicles.

Authorities have registered a First Information Report under the pertinent sections of BNS as a more in-depth investigation kicks off, aiming to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
3
India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

 India
4
New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026