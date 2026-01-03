Left Menu

Latin America's Battleground: The US-Venezuela Conflict

Left parties condemned the US for military aggression in Venezuela, capturing President Maduro. Accusations label this as imperialism aiming to control Venezuela's oil resources, disregarding international law. Calls for global resistance emphasize defending sovereignty and peace. The UN is urged to denounce these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:05 IST
Latin America's Battleground: The US-Venezuela Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Left parties have strongly criticized the United States for its military actions in Venezuela, including the alleged capture of President Nicholas Maduro. CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby described the actions as "international terrorism by US-led imperialism".

Expressing solidarity with Venezuela, Baby urged CPI(M) members to protest the aggression. The statement highlighted Trump's possible involvement in Maduro's capture, describing it as a violation of international law, undermining US claims of peace.

The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) denounced the attack as a colonial imposition, aiming to seize Venezuela's oil, threatening peace in Latin America. Calls for global solidarity emphasized defending Venezuela's sovereignty and urged the UN to condemn the US actions.

