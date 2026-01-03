Latin America's Battleground: The US-Venezuela Conflict

Left parties have strongly criticized the United States for its military actions in Venezuela, including the alleged capture of President Nicholas Maduro. CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby described the actions as "international terrorism by US-led imperialism".

Expressing solidarity with Venezuela, Baby urged CPI(M) members to protest the aggression. The statement highlighted Trump's possible involvement in Maduro's capture, describing it as a violation of international law, undermining US claims of peace.

The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) denounced the attack as a colonial imposition, aiming to seize Venezuela's oil, threatening peace in Latin America. Calls for global solidarity emphasized defending Venezuela's sovereignty and urged the UN to condemn the US actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)