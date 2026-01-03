Latin America's Battleground: The US-Venezuela Conflict
Left parties condemned the US for military aggression in Venezuela, capturing President Maduro. Accusations label this as imperialism aiming to control Venezuela's oil resources, disregarding international law. Calls for global resistance emphasize defending sovereignty and peace. The UN is urged to denounce these actions.
- Country:
- India
Left parties have strongly criticized the United States for its military actions in Venezuela, including the alleged capture of President Nicholas Maduro. CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby described the actions as "international terrorism by US-led imperialism".
Expressing solidarity with Venezuela, Baby urged CPI(M) members to protest the aggression. The statement highlighted Trump's possible involvement in Maduro's capture, describing it as a violation of international law, undermining US claims of peace.
The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) denounced the attack as a colonial imposition, aiming to seize Venezuela's oil, threatening peace in Latin America. Calls for global solidarity emphasized defending Venezuela's sovereignty and urged the UN to condemn the US actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says some US forces injured in Venezuela strike but he believes 'we had nobody killed,' reports AP.
US now deciding what's next for Venezuela after Maduro capture, 'we'll be involved in it very much' Trump tells Fox News, reports AP.
Trump says Maduro and his wife are aboard a US warship and will face prosecution in New York, reports AP.
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis
Trump says Venezuela's Maduro has been captured after the US conducted a 'large scale strike' on country, reports AP.