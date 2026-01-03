Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Kick Off National Volleyball Tournament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi. Running from January 4 to 11, the event sees over 1,000 participants in 58 teams nationwide. The tournament highlights India's volleyball talent and Varanasi's growing stature in hosting major sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:37 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Kick Off National Volleyball Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament at the Dr Sampoorna­nand Sports Stadium in Varanasi this Sunday via video conference.

This prestigious event, scheduled from January 4-11, will feature over 1,000 players from across the nation, divided among 58 teams representing various states and institutions competing fiercely for glory.

The tournament underscores Varanasi's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and its emerging role as a crucial hub for notable national events, as it showcases Indian volleyball talent on this grand stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026