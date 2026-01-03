Prime Minister Modi to Kick Off National Volleyball Tournament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi. Running from January 4 to 11, the event sees over 1,000 participants in 58 teams nationwide. The tournament highlights India's volleyball talent and Varanasi's growing stature in hosting major sports events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament at the Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi this Sunday via video conference.
This prestigious event, scheduled from January 4-11, will feature over 1,000 players from across the nation, divided among 58 teams representing various states and institutions competing fiercely for glory.
The tournament underscores Varanasi's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and its emerging role as a crucial hub for notable national events, as it showcases Indian volleyball talent on this grand stage.
