Prime Minister Modi to Kick Off National Volleyball Tournament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament at the Dr Sampoorna­nand Sports Stadium in Varanasi this Sunday via video conference.

This prestigious event, scheduled from January 4-11, will feature over 1,000 players from across the nation, divided among 58 teams representing various states and institutions competing fiercely for glory.

The tournament underscores Varanasi's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and its emerging role as a crucial hub for notable national events, as it showcases Indian volleyball talent on this grand stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)