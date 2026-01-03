Left Menu

Devdutt Padikkal Powers Karnataka to Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Devdutt Padikkal scored a 120-ball 108, leading Karnataka to their fifth victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an 80-run win against Tripura. Despite early losses, Padikkal's efforts, alongside others, secured the win. Rajasthan and Kerala also achieved notable victories in the tournament.

Devdutt Padikkal
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru: Out-of-favour India batter Devdutt Padikkal delivered a stellar performance with his fourth century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, propelling Karnataka to an 80-run triumph over Tripura on Saturday. This victory marked Karnataka's fifth win in Group A, thanks to Padikkal's impressive 120-ball 108.

Karnataka, having posted a challenging 332-7, efficiently bowled out Tripura for 252, with fast-paced bowling causing early dismissals. Despite the initial setback with only six runs on board and two wickets down, a solid partnership by Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran ensured Karnataka's dominance throughout the match.

In other matches, Rajasthan achieved a thrilling 10-run win over Tamil Nadu, led by Ashok Sharma's 5/58. Meanwhile, Kerala successfully chased down Jharkhand's 312-run target, driven by a 212-run opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Rohan Kunnummal.

