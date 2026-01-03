Maharashtra Triumphs Over Mumbai in a Thrilling Vijay Hazare Match

In a compelling Vijay Hazare Trophy clash, Maharashtra emerged victorious with a dominant 128-run win over Mumbai. Arshin Kulkarni's standout innings of 114 runs set the tone, complemented by Ramakrishna Ghosh's explosive 64 not out.

Mumbai's resistance was kept alive by Angkrish Raghuvanshi's commendable 92, but their efforts fell short as they were bowled out for 238. Pradeep Dadhe and Satyajeet Bachhav took crucial wickets to seal the win for Maharashtra.

Elsewhere, Punjab cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Sikkim, elevating their net run rate considerably. Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul dismantled Sikkim's batting lineup, ensuring Punjab's swift chase of a 75-run target.

(With inputs from agencies.)