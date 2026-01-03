Left Menu

Legendary Bulgarian Coach Dimitar Penev Passes Away at 80

Dimitar Penev, the iconic Bulgarian coach and former player, has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Celebrated for leading Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semifinals, Penev's legacy is firmly etched in his nation's soccer history.

  • Bulgaria

Dimitar Penev, the esteemed Bulgarian football coach renowned for guiding his national team to the 1994 World Cup semifinals, has died at the age of 80. Widely acknowledged as a pivotal figure in Bulgarian soccer history, Penev succumbed to a long illness, as confirmed by the Bulgarian Football Union.

Penev's remarkable tenure as a coach crowned him the best Bulgarian coach of the 20th Century. His leadership propelled Bulgaria to a historic fourth-place finish at the 1994 World Cup, which remains their most significant achievement. Despite falling to Italy in the semifinals and Sweden in the subsequent match, Penev's influence was profound.

Before he took on managerial roles, Penev was celebrated as one of Bulgaria's finest defenders with a career that spanned 364 league matches and included 25 goals for CSKA Sofia. His accolades include 13 domestic trophies and two Bulgarian Footballer of the Year awards. Following his retirement in 1977, Penev successfully transitioned into coaching, leading teams both in Bulgaria and abroad.

