Dimitar Penev, the esteemed Bulgarian football coach renowned for guiding his national team to the 1994 World Cup semifinals, has died at the age of 80. Widely acknowledged as a pivotal figure in Bulgarian soccer history, Penev succumbed to a long illness, as confirmed by the Bulgarian Football Union.

Penev's remarkable tenure as a coach crowned him the best Bulgarian coach of the 20th Century. His leadership propelled Bulgaria to a historic fourth-place finish at the 1994 World Cup, which remains their most significant achievement. Despite falling to Italy in the semifinals and Sweden in the subsequent match, Penev's influence was profound.

Before he took on managerial roles, Penev was celebrated as one of Bulgaria's finest defenders with a career that spanned 364 league matches and included 25 goals for CSKA Sofia. His accolades include 13 domestic trophies and two Bulgarian Footballer of the Year awards. Following his retirement in 1977, Penev successfully transitioned into coaching, leading teams both in Bulgaria and abroad.