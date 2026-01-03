Celtic Fans Demand Change After Stunning Defeat to Rangers
Celtic fans demanded managerial and board changes after a 3-1 defeat to Rangers left the teams tied for second place. Manager Wilfried Nancy remains confident of improvement despite fan frustration, while protests continue over perceived lack of board investment as the team struggles in the league.
Furious Celtic supporters gathered outside Celtic Park on Saturday demanding heads roll after their team's painful 3-1 defeat by Rangers left the champions level on points with their bitter rivals.
The mood inside Celtic Park shifted dramatically as Rangers mounted their comeback, turning fans against manager Wilfried Nancy and the club's board.
Nancy remains confident he can turn things around, despite the growing unrest among fans who protested against the board's perceived lack of investment.
