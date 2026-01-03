Young Aces Shine at WTT Youth Contender 2026

The WTT Youth Contender 2026 witnessed spectacular performances as Syndrela Das and Rupam Sardar emerged victorious in the U-17 singles categories. Divija Paul and Dev Pranav Bhat claimed the U-13 singles titles, showcasing their talents on an international stage.

Syndrela Das, who impressed by defeating second seed Miku Matsushima in the semifinals, triumphed over Hansini Mathan to secure the U-17 girls singles title. Meanwhile, Rupam Sardar bested Soham Mukherjee in a challenging boys U-17 final. Syndrela aims to continue her winning streak in the U-19 mixed doubles competition.

In a thrilling U-13 girls final, Divija Paul reversed a deficit to overcome Harshitha Nurani, while Dev Pranav Bhat edged out Ashvajith Muthukumaran in the boys division. The tournament, featuring 226 players, also saw unexpected victories in the mixed doubles categories, raising anticipation for the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)