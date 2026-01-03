Tamil Nadu Dragons Triumph in Nail-biting HIL Opener

In a gripping start to the Hockey India League (HIL), Tamil Nadu Dragons secured a thrilling penalty-shootout victory over Hyderabad Toofans. The opening match held fans at the edge of their seats as it began with high intensity, and both teams showcased relentless energy.

The Dragons, with a steady performance, managed to draw even at 3-3 during regulation time. Prince Deep Singh was the star, orchestrating pivotal saves that allowed the Dragons to maintain their standing. Uttam Singh, Thomas Sorsby, and Karthi Selvam were the goal scorers for the Dragons during regulation play.

Ultimately, the fixture descended into a tense penalty shootout. Raheel Mohammed stepped up to score the winning penalty, allowing Tamil Nadu Dragons to secure a 4-2 win. This victory awards them a bonus point, marking a triumphant start to their campaign.