Tamil Nadu Dragons Triumph in Nail-biting HIL Opener

Tamil Nadu Dragons clinched a nail-biting penalty-shootout victory against Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League opener. The teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time. With crucial saves from Prince Deep Singh and a decisive penalty from Raheel Mohammed, Dragons secured a 4-2 win and bonus point.

Updated: 03-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:04 IST
In a gripping start to the Hockey India League (HIL), Tamil Nadu Dragons secured a thrilling penalty-shootout victory over Hyderabad Toofans. The opening match held fans at the edge of their seats as it began with high intensity, and both teams showcased relentless energy.

The Dragons, with a steady performance, managed to draw even at 3-3 during regulation time. Prince Deep Singh was the star, orchestrating pivotal saves that allowed the Dragons to maintain their standing. Uttam Singh, Thomas Sorsby, and Karthi Selvam were the goal scorers for the Dragons during regulation play.

Ultimately, the fixture descended into a tense penalty shootout. Raheel Mohammed stepped up to score the winning penalty, allowing Tamil Nadu Dragons to secure a 4-2 win. This victory awards them a bonus point, marking a triumphant start to their campaign.

