Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Mattias Ekstrom from Sweden kick-started the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with an impressive performance, leading a Ford one-two in the 22km prologue. The event, held in Yanbu, marked the manufacturer's first such success, with Ekstrom clocking in eight seconds faster than his American teammate Mitch Guthrie.

The competition saw Belgian Guillaume de Mevius and Qatari five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah taking third and fourth positions, respectively, for Mini X-Raid and Dacia Sandriders. Ekstrom's victory added to his prior prologue successes in 2023 and 2024, as well as his tally of Dakar special stage wins.

In motorcycles, Spaniard Edgar Canet clinched the fastest time for KTM, becoming the youngest stage winner on two wheels. Defending champion Daniel Sanders of Australia and American Ricky Brabec also showed strong performances for their respective teams. These results set the stage for Sunday's competition, where strategic start positions will be crucial.