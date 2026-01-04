Luke Littler Dominates PDC World Darts Championship
England's Luke Littler clinched the PDC World Darts title for the second consecutive year, defeating Gian van Veen with a commanding 7-1 victory. At only 18, Littler showcased exceptional performance, securing a $1.35 million prize and becoming the first back-to-back winner since 2016.
England's young darts sensation, Luke Littler, emphatically claimed the PDC World Darts title at Alexandra Palace, overpowering Dutch contender Gian van Veen. Despite briefly trailing, Littler demonstrated resilience and skill, securing a decisive 7-1 victory to retain his championship status.
The 18-year-old world number one exhibited phenomenal scoring ability, regularly achieving 180s and high checkouts, all while brushing off minor distractions, including a wasp. Littler's prowess secured him the championship's first prize of one million pounds ($1.35 million).
During the match, a brief pause ensued as the dartboard required replacement after an accidental injury by Van Veen. Yet, Littler's focus remained unyielding, finishing the match with a remarkable 147 checkout, celebrating his back-to-back triumph, a first since 2016.
