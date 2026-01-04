Left Menu

Luke Littler Defends World Darts Crown with Triumphant Victory

England's Luke Littler secured his second consecutive PDC World Darts title with a dominant 7-1 victory over Gian van Veen. The 18-year-old demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, overcoming an initial setback to deliver a series of impressive scores, earning him a one million pounds prize.

Luke Littler, the emerging star from England, has successfully defended his PDC World Darts title, triumphing over Dutch challenger Gian van Veen with an overwhelming 7-1 scoreline. The match, held at the iconic Alexandra Palace, saw the 18-year-old asserting dominance despite dropping the initial set.

Throughout the match, Littler showcased his formidable darting prowess, consistently delivering high scores and checkouts, including a decisive 147 finish. His relentless performance was momentarily disrupted by a board change, necessitated after Van Veen injured himself.

The match was a significant milestone for Littler, as he became the first to win consecutive titles since Gary Anderson in 2016, securing a one million pounds prize. Van Veen battled bravely, initially taking the lead, but Littler's unyielding focus proved decisive in the tournament's outcome.

