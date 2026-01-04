Luke Littler Defends World Darts Crown with Triumphant Victory

Luke Littler, the emerging star from England, has successfully defended his PDC World Darts title, triumphing over Dutch challenger Gian van Veen with an overwhelming 7-1 scoreline. The match, held at the iconic Alexandra Palace, saw the 18-year-old asserting dominance despite dropping the initial set.

Throughout the match, Littler showcased his formidable darting prowess, consistently delivering high scores and checkouts, including a decisive 147 finish. His relentless performance was momentarily disrupted by a board change, necessitated after Van Veen injured himself.

The match was a significant milestone for Littler, as he became the first to win consecutive titles since Gary Anderson in 2016, securing a one million pounds prize. Van Veen battled bravely, initially taking the lead, but Littler's unyielding focus proved decisive in the tournament's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)