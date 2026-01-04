Wolves Secure First Premier League Win with Dominant Performance

In a long-awaited turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched their first Premier League win of the season with a resounding 3-0 victory against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves' win, ending a 20-game drought, marks their first top-flight triumph since April, shaking off a historically poor start to their campaign.

Goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mané propelled Wolves to six points, narrowing the gap to safety, while West Ham remains mired in a relegation battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)