Wolves Secure First Premier League Win with Dominant Performance
Wolverhampton Wanderers achieved their first Premier League victory with a 3-0 win over West Ham, breaking a 20-game winless streak. The triumph provides relief after a poor season start, moving Wolves to six points, albeit still close to relegation, while West Ham remains in the bottom three.
In a long-awaited turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched their first Premier League win of the season with a resounding 3-0 victory against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday.
Wolves' win, ending a 20-game drought, marks their first top-flight triumph since April, shaking off a historically poor start to their campaign.
Goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mané propelled Wolves to six points, narrowing the gap to safety, while West Ham remains mired in a relegation battle.
