Left Menu

Wolves Secure First Premier League Win with Dominant Performance

Wolverhampton Wanderers achieved their first Premier League victory with a 3-0 win over West Ham, breaking a 20-game winless streak. The triumph provides relief after a poor season start, moving Wolves to six points, albeit still close to relegation, while West Ham remains in the bottom three.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wolverhampton | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:24 IST
Wolves Secure First Premier League Win with Dominant Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a long-awaited turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched their first Premier League win of the season with a resounding 3-0 victory against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves' win, ending a 20-game drought, marks their first top-flight triumph since April, shaking off a historically poor start to their campaign.

Goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mané propelled Wolves to six points, narrowing the gap to safety, while West Ham remains mired in a relegation battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

 India
2
Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

 India
3
U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Clos...

 Global
4
Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026