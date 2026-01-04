Left Menu

Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

The WTT Youth Contender 2026 saw top performances from Syndrela Das, Divyanshi Bhowmick, and Miku Matsushima as they advanced in the girls U-19 singles. The tournament features 226 players across U-11 to U-19 age categories, with both girls and boys progressing to the knockout stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:08 IST
Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026
  • Country:
  • India

At the WTT Youth Contender 2026, several young talents delivered an impressive start in the girls U-19 singles category. Defending champion Syndrela Das, alongside top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick and Japan's Miku Matsushima, secured confident victories as the tournament kicked off on Sunday.

Syndrela Das continued her winning streak after clinching the U-17 title by dominating Archismita Mahato with scores of 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in Group 3. Divyanshi Bhowmick, meanwhile, showed her prowess by defeating Shrestha Kontham 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 in Group 1. Miku Matsushima also made a strong entry with a straightforward win over Gunjan Kumar in Group 2, finishing 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.

The positive results were not limited to the girls' category. In the boys U-19 division, the top seeds assured their positions in the knockout stages with two victories each. The competition includes 226 players ranging from U-11 to U-19 categories, highlighting the depth of upcoming talent in the sport.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
2
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global
3
Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

 Russia
4
Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026