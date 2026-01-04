Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

At the WTT Youth Contender 2026, several young talents delivered an impressive start in the girls U-19 singles category. Defending champion Syndrela Das, alongside top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick and Japan's Miku Matsushima, secured confident victories as the tournament kicked off on Sunday.

Syndrela Das continued her winning streak after clinching the U-17 title by dominating Archismita Mahato with scores of 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in Group 3. Divyanshi Bhowmick, meanwhile, showed her prowess by defeating Shrestha Kontham 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 in Group 1. Miku Matsushima also made a strong entry with a straightforward win over Gunjan Kumar in Group 2, finishing 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.

The positive results were not limited to the girls' category. In the boys U-19 division, the top seeds assured their positions in the knockout stages with two victories each. The competition includes 226 players ranging from U-11 to U-19 categories, highlighting the depth of upcoming talent in the sport.