Manipur Blasts: Locals Outraged Amidst Security Concerns

Two explosions in Manipur's Bishnupur district left two injured, raising local anger over security. The first blast occurred at an abandoned house, followed by another when locals gathered nearby. Police investigations are underway, while several organizations have called for a state-wide shutdown protesting the incidents.

Two explosions rocked Manipur's Bishnupur district early Monday, injuring two individuals and sparking anger over security lapses. Police have launched an investigation as the blasts, suspected to be caused by improvised explosive devices, occurred consecutively at neighboring sites.

The first explosion detonated at an abandoned house in Ngaukon, Phougakchao area, around 5:45 am. The dwelling had been deserted since May 2023 following ethnic violence, with its occupants now residing in a relief camp. A subsequent explosion nearby drew a crowd, occurring at 8:45 am, injuring Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi, who are reported to be in stable condition.

The incidents prompted a clash of words between locals and security forces, with criticisms of inadequate security measures despite personnel presence. The BJP condemned the attacks, emphasizing commitment to peace and justice. In response, organizations have announced a 24-hour state shutdown starting Wednesday to protest the blasts.

