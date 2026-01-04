Brahim Diaz's Decisive Goal Secures Morocco's Quarter-Final Spot

Brahim Diaz's pivotal goal ensured Morocco's progress to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with a tense 1-0 victory over Tanzania in Rabat, Sunday.

Morocco dominated in possession, although they struggled to convert their chances until Diaz latched onto a pass from Achraf Hakimi and fired a superb shot from a tight angle in the 64th minute, surprising everyone who anticipated a cross.

While Morocco missed several opportunities, they were also fortunate that Tanzania failed to capitalize on their chances, notably with Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum's missed attempts.