Brahim Diaz's Decisive Goal Secures Morocco's Quarter-Final Spot

Brahim Diaz scored his fourth goal for Morocco, securing a 1-0 victory over Tanzania in the Round-of-16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The Real Madrid playmaker's decisive goal ensured Morocco's advancement to the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of South Africa vs. Cameroon.

Brahim Diaz's pivotal goal ensured Morocco's progress to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with a tense 1-0 victory over Tanzania in Rabat, Sunday.

Morocco dominated in possession, although they struggled to convert their chances until Diaz latched onto a pass from Achraf Hakimi and fired a superb shot from a tight angle in the 64th minute, surprising everyone who anticipated a cross.

While Morocco missed several opportunities, they were also fortunate that Tanzania failed to capitalize on their chances, notably with Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum's missed attempts.

