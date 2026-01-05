Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

In a critical match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Brahim Diaz's remarkable goal propelled Morocco to a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania, clinching a spot in the quarter-finals.

During Sunday's showdown in Rabat, Morocco controlled the ball for long stretches but struggled to convert chances. It was Diaz's brilliant strike from a tight angle, orchestrated by Achraf Hakimi, that ultimately secured the win, setting up a quarter-final clash with the winner between South Africa and Cameroon.

Though Morocco missed several opportunities to extend their lead, they were equally fortunate Tanzania failed to capitalize on their chances. Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum missed simple chances, keeping the game's balance before Diaz's decisive moment.