Brahim Diaz Steers Morocco into Africa Cup Quarters with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz's impressive goal ensured Morocco's progression in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they claimed a tense 1-0 victory over Tanzania in Rabat on Sunday. The triumph secures the host nation a quarter-final berth, where they will face either South Africa or Cameroon.

While Morocco dominated possession throughout the game, they faced a persistent Tanzania who also missed key opportunities. Diaz's decisive moment came in the 64th minute, when he skillfully navigated the right side of the box to score from a tight angle, converting what many thought would become a cross.

Despite the victory, Morocco showed inconsistency in their performance, indicating room for improvement. Meanwhile, Tanzania's Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum squandered prime opportunities, leaving the game open until Diaz settled it with his fourth consecutive tournament goal, a record for Morocco.

