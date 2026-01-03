Left Menu

Cricket Legend Damien Martyn on the Road to Recovery from Meningitis

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn is recovering from meningitis after being in an induced coma in a Gold Coast hospital. The 54-year-old's family expressed gratitude to the hospital staff. Martyn, who played 67 Tests, was known for his prowess in both Test and ODI formats, winning multiple World Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:21 IST
Damien Martyn
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an encouraging development, former Australian cricket star Damien Martyn is showing signs of recovery after battling meningitis. The 54-year-old sportsman was recently hospitalized in a Gold Coast facility, with reports indicating he was placed in an induced coma.

Martyn's family released their first public statement regarding his condition, expressing gratitude to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital for their exceptional care and support. 'Damien is progressing well,' the family shared, bringing relief to fans and well-wishers.

A stalwart of the Australian cricket team, Martyn played 67 Test matches and 208 ODIs, leaving an indelible mark with his performance in the 1999 and 2003 World Cup victories. His journey from debut at age 21 to commentary work post-retirement highlights a commendable cricket career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

