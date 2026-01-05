Joe Root Equals Ponting with 41st Test Century, Dominates Ashes

In a display of exceptional prowess, England's seasoned batter Joe Root has equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record of 41 Test centuries. Root achieved this milestone during the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, cementing his position as one of cricket's all-time greats.

Ponting, known for his 13378 runs in 168 Test matches with an impressive average of 51.85, now shares the third spot on the all-time list with Root. This marks Root's second century in the current series, following his hundred in Brisbane. Root secured his 41st milestone in just 146 deliveries, showcasing his skill and precision.

Root stands among an elite group, trailing only behind Jacques Kallis (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (51) for the most Test hundreds. The English veteran, nearing the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket, boasts an outstanding average of 50.83. At lunch on Day 2, Root's unbeaten 138 runs placed England firmly at a strong position with a score of 336/6. The partnership efforts, including contributions by Will Jacks and Harry Brook, fortified England's stance in this decisive match.