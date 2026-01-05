West Ham's New Hope: Taty Castellanos Joins the Squad

Argentina forward Taty Castellanos has officially joined West Ham United, penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with an option for an additional year, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who netted 10 goals for Lazio last season in Serie A, will bolster West Ham's squad in their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest. Castellanos expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the personal challenge and his ambition to contribute significantly to the team.

In dire need of a turnaround, West Ham sits 18th in the league, four points adrift from safety. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo selected Castellanos, previously linked with Girona and New York City FC, as a vital acquisition to change their fortunes.