Manchester United's Managerial Merry-Go-Round: Fans Voice Concerns

Manchester United's decision to dismiss manager Ruben Amorim has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some are relieved, citing his rigid tactics and unyielding attitude, others are frustrated by the constant turnover of managers since Alex Ferguson's era. The club's search for stability continues amidst ongoing challenges.

Updated: 05-01-2026 22:42 IST
Manchester United supporters were divided on Monday following the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim. While some welcomed the decision, tired of his inflexible tactics and peculiar team choices, others criticized the club for its relentless managerial changes over the last decade since Alex Ferguson's leadership.

A fan outside Old Trafford expressed dissatisfaction with Amorim's stubbornness in team selections and reluctance to accept criticism. His defiant reaction after the recent 1-1 draw with Leeds United only heightened tensions, leading to calls for Jose Mourinho's return.

Despite Amorim being the 10th managerial figure since Ferguson's retirement, some fans felt he deserved a full season to prove his mettle. The club's ongoing injury issues and internal conflicts, specifically with Director of Football Jason Wilcox, were seen as contributing factors to Amorim's dismissal.

