Liam Rosenior: Chelsea's New Era Begins

Liam Rosenior has been officially named Chelsea's head coach following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca. The appointment, announced on Tuesday, is part of a long-term strategy with Rosenior signing on until 2032. This marks the fourth managerial change since Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea in 2022.

Rosenior expressed his gratitude and excitement for the role, emphasizing Chelsea's unique spirit and history of success. He leaves his former club, Racing Strasbourg, under commendable circumstances, having guided them to their first European qualification in nearly two decades.

Rosenior's coaching journey, which includes experiences with Derby County and Hull City, has now led him to one of football's most prestigious clubs. As Chelsea's new leader, he looks forward to continuing the club's tradition of excellence and achieving further glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)