Left Menu

Karnataka Secures Quarterfinal Berth in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka's cricket team, led by Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal, secured a place in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals after a dominating win over Rajasthan. Key performances included Agarwal's century and Krishna's five wickets, further strengthened by Padikkal's consistency at the top order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:40 IST
Karnataka Secures Quarterfinal Berth in Vijay Hazare Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of skill, Karnataka's cricket team has secured a quarterfinal spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, following a resounding 150-run victory over Rajasthan. Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal spearheaded the triumph, with Agarwal scoring a century and Padikkal contributing a crucial 91 runs.

The sixth-round Group A match saw Karnataka amass an imposing 324 for 7, while Rajasthan could only muster 174 all out, crumbling under the bowling prowess of India's Prasidh Krishna, who took five wickets for 36 runs.

Barring one low score, Padikkal has been a reliable asset for Karnataka throughout the tournament, maintaining their top scorer status, while Krishna's precision further solidified Rajasthan's defeat. Other matches saw commendable performances, including Vishnu Vinod's unbeaten 162, guiding Kerala to victory over Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh CM Champions Transformative Rural Reforms with VB-G RAM G Act

Arunachal Pradesh CM Champions Transformative Rural Reforms with VB-G RAM G ...

 India
2
Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relations

Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relatio...

 Syria
3
Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice

Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice

 India
4
Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars

Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026