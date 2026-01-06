Karnataka Secures Quarterfinal Berth in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In a commanding display of skill, Karnataka's cricket team has secured a quarterfinal spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, following a resounding 150-run victory over Rajasthan. Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal spearheaded the triumph, with Agarwal scoring a century and Padikkal contributing a crucial 91 runs.

The sixth-round Group A match saw Karnataka amass an imposing 324 for 7, while Rajasthan could only muster 174 all out, crumbling under the bowling prowess of India's Prasidh Krishna, who took five wickets for 36 runs.

Barring one low score, Padikkal has been a reliable asset for Karnataka throughout the tournament, maintaining their top scorer status, while Krishna's precision further solidified Rajasthan's defeat. Other matches saw commendable performances, including Vishnu Vinod's unbeaten 162, guiding Kerala to victory over Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)