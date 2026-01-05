Left Menu

Indomitable Lions Triumph: Cameroon Advances to AFCON Quarterfinals

Cameroon defeated South Africa 2-1 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals. Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane scored for Cameroon, while Evidence Makgopa netted a late consolation for South Africa. The win sets Cameroon for a matchup against hosts Morocco, who also advanced with a win.

In a thrilling contest at the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon outperformed South Africa 2-1 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and 19-year-old striker Christian Kofane underscored the Indomitable Lions' determination, setting them up for a clash with tournament hosts Morocco.

Cameroon took command of the match after an energetic start from South Africa, who missed early scoring opportunities. However, it was Tchamadeu who broke through in the 34th minute, capitalizing on a rebound, while Kofane extended the lead early in the second half.

Despite a late strike from South Africa's Evidence Makgopa, Cameroon held firm to advance. The victory acts as redemption for their World Cup qualifying disappointment and propels them forward in pursuit of the continental title.

