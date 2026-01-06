Delhi's Thunderous Triumph: A Star-filled Advance to Vijay Hazare Knockouts

In a display of cricketing prowess, the Delhi team, under skipper Rishabh Pant, clinched a spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. Their decisive six-wicket victory over Railways came with a match to spare.

Delhi's bowlers, spearheaded by Navdeep Saini and Ayush Badoni, dismantled Railways' lineup, restricting them to a modest 179 runs. Ishant Sharma's early impact set the rhythm for the group leaders.

Paced by Priyansh Arya's aggressive innings, Delhi chased down the target, finishing at 182 for 4 in 21.4 overs. This victory marked Delhi's first qualification for the knockout stage in five years.

