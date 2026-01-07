The Cool Trick Behind Menthol: From Toothpaste to Sports Performance

Menthol, a compound found in mint plants, is responsible for the refreshing feeling associated with toothpaste and chewing gum. This sensation occurs as menthol activates cold-sensing receptors in the mouth, tricking the brain into perceiving a cool temperature. This clever brain trick is similar to how chilli makes us feel heat.

The widespread use of menthol in products is due to its ability to add a cooling dimension to flavors and experiences. Beyond oral care and flavoring, menthol is prevalent in topical creams for pain relief. Its cooling effect is not only perceived as refreshing but can also serve as a counterirritant for pain management.

In the sports sector, menthol is gaining attention for its potential in enhancing athletic performance. Studies show that menthol may allow athletes to feel cooler during exertion, potentially improving speed and endurance. However, the implications of exceeding thermal limits are still under scrutiny, though current research deems menthol safe when used responsibly in sports applications.