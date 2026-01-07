Left Menu

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Adil Boulbina's last-minute goal secured Algeria's 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo, sending them to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Algeria will face Nigeria next. Despite DR Congo's defensive play, Algeria created more chances and was rewarded in extra time with Boulbina's decisive shot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:53 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 clash, Algeria substitute Adil Boulbina delivered a dramatic, last-minute goal to defeat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0. The victory propels Algeria into the quarter-finals where they face Nigeria this coming Saturday in Marrakesh.

The match, played at the Stade Moulay El Hassan, saw Algeria dominating early on against a defensive Congolese side. Key moments included Rafik Belghali's 21st-minute cross, which almost resulted in an own goal by DR Congo's captain Chancel Mbemba. DR Congo responded with a chance by Cedric Bakambu, but Algerian keeper Luca Zidane expertly deflected it.

As the game proceeded into extra time, substitutes played a crucial role. While Baghdad Bounedjah and Fares Chaibi challenged Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, it was ultimately Boulbina's spectacular strike that shattered the deadlock, just before a potential penalty shootout. The contest wrapped up as Mpasi's efforts were finally outdone by Boulbina's decisive goal.

