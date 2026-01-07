Bangladesh Cricket's Diplomatic Dilemma: World Cup Venue Controversy

The ongoing diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India have seeped into the cricketing world, raising concerns over the safety of Bangladesh's players during the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their scheduled World Cup matches from India, citing security fears. This plea follows the Bangladesh interim government's decision to ban Indian Premier League broadcasts amid claims of alleged bias against Bangladeshi players.

The ICC has promised to consider the BCB's request while insisting on ensuring Bangladesh's full participation in the tournament. Amid rising tensions, the ICC is expected to collaborate closely with the BCB to address safety concerns and avoid any potential forfeits.

