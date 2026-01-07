Bangladesh Cricket's Diplomatic Dilemma: World Cup Venue Controversy
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the ICC to move their T20 World Cup matches from India due to safety concerns amid strained Bangladesh-India relations. The ICC is considering the request, aiming for a solution that ensures Bangladesh's participation without forfeiting matches.
The ongoing diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India have seeped into the cricketing world, raising concerns over the safety of Bangladesh's players during the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their scheduled World Cup matches from India, citing security fears. This plea follows the Bangladesh interim government's decision to ban Indian Premier League broadcasts amid claims of alleged bias against Bangladeshi players.
The ICC has promised to consider the BCB's request while insisting on ensuring Bangladesh's full participation in the tournament. Amid rising tensions, the ICC is expected to collaborate closely with the BCB to address safety concerns and avoid any potential forfeits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Bangladesh Cricket Board says ICC willing to work closely with it to address concerns related to participation in T20 World Cup in India.
ICC has reiterated commitment to ensure full and uninterrupted participation of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup: BCB.
BCB will continue constructive engagement with ICC to reach practical solution for smooth participation of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup: BCB.