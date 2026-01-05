Virat Kohli Sidelines Delhi Fixture to Gear Up for New Zealand Series

India's cricket stalwart Virat Kohli is set to miss Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways on Tuesday. Head coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed Kohli's absence as he prepares to rejoin the national team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Kohli, who recently returned to domestic cricket with impressive scores of 131 and 77, is focusing on international commitments. The seasoned batsman has been in commendable form, recording two centuries and a solid 65 not out in the recent series against South Africa.

Delhi, leading Group D with four victories in five matches, can secure progression in the tournament with a win against Railways. Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are set to feature in Tuesday's match in Alur.

