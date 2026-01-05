Left Menu

Virat Kohli Sidelines Delhi Fixture to Gear Up for New Zealand Series

Virat Kohli will not play against Railways in Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Tuesday. He will rejoin the national team for India's ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana and Rishabh Pant are available for selection in the game taking place in Alur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:27 IST
Virat Kohli Sidelines Delhi Fixture to Gear Up for New Zealand Series
Virat Kohli

India's cricket stalwart Virat Kohli is set to miss Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways on Tuesday. Head coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed Kohli's absence as he prepares to rejoin the national team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Kohli, who recently returned to domestic cricket with impressive scores of 131 and 77, is focusing on international commitments. The seasoned batsman has been in commendable form, recording two centuries and a solid 65 not out in the recent series against South Africa.

Delhi, leading Group D with four victories in five matches, can secure progression in the tournament with a win against Railways. Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are set to feature in Tuesday's match in Alur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
3
India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

 India
4
New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026