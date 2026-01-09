Left Menu

Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

Sagebrook International School sponsored the Festival of Play in Hyderabad, showcasing its play-based learning philosophy. The event featured workshops, expert panels, and sharing circles, highlighting the school's commitment to child-centered education, creativity, and emotional well-being. It solidified Sagebrook's status as a leader in innovative education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sagebrook International School played a pivotal role in the Festival of Play held in Hyderabad, illustrating its dedication to play-based learning for early childhood development.

Organized by Star Papaya at Saptaparni, this special screen-free weekend attracted numerous families, eager to explore the project's commitment to freedom, independence, and holistic growth.

Through workshops and insightful panels, Sagebrook fostered creativity and problem-solving, reinforcing its position as a leader in progressive education and emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

