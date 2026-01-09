Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play
Sagebrook International School sponsored the Festival of Play in Hyderabad, showcasing its play-based learning philosophy. The event featured workshops, expert panels, and sharing circles, highlighting the school's commitment to child-centered education, creativity, and emotional well-being. It solidified Sagebrook's status as a leader in innovative education.
Sagebrook International School played a pivotal role in the Festival of Play held in Hyderabad, illustrating its dedication to play-based learning for early childhood development.
Organized by Star Papaya at Saptaparni, this special screen-free weekend attracted numerous families, eager to explore the project's commitment to freedom, independence, and holistic growth.
Through workshops and insightful panels, Sagebrook fostered creativity and problem-solving, reinforcing its position as a leader in progressive education and emotional well-being.
