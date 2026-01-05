ADB Backs $50M Energy-Efficiency Transformation of Georgia’s Fertilizer Industry

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $50 million loan agreement with JSC Rustavi Azot (Rustavi Azot Indorama) to overhaul the company’s fertilizer production facilities with next-generation energy-efficient technologies—an upgrade that positions Georgia as a regional leader in climate-smart industrial innovation.

The Rustavi Azot Indorama Energy-Efficient Fertilizer Project is designed to dramatically increase energy efficiency in fertilizer production, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and advance sustainable agriculture in line with Georgia’s Vision 2030 and its Nationally Determined Contributions.

“We are glad to support Georgia’s private sector in projects such as this, that are designed for developing and strengthening decarbonization and energy-efficient technologies,” said ADB Country Director for Georgia Lesley Bearman Lahm. “This project resonates strongly with ADB’s strategy to help Georgia transition into a greener, more integrated economy.”

Modernizing Production Through Advanced Technology

The project will modernize Rustavi Azot’s ammonia and high-density ammonium nitrate plants through the deployment of high-efficiency industrial systems. These upgrades will:

sharply reduce energy consumption,

cut 120 kilotons of CO₂-equivalent emissions per year ,

strengthen fertilizer supply-chain resilience, and

mitigate the impact of extreme weather events driven by climate change.

A portion of the financing is structured as a green loan, aligned with the internationally recognized Green Loan Principles, ensuring that funding directly supports certified green and climate-aligned investments.

Indorama Corporation Vice Chairman Amit Lohia emphasized the strategic importance of the upgrade:“This financing accelerates our modernization and decarbonization journey, enabling the deployment of energy-efficient technologies that will elevate both environmental performance and industrial competitiveness.”

Boosting Agritech Capacity — With a Focus on Women Farmers

Alongside the loan, ADB is mobilizing $500,000 in technical assistance to build local capacity for smallholder farmers, with a special focus on women. The initiative introduces:

climate-resilient farming practices,

sustainable soil and nutrient management, and

data-informed fertilizer use to prevent degradation and boost productivity.

This support aligns with ADB’s broader ambition to invest $40 billion in food systems transformation across Asia and the Pacific between 2022 and 2030.

Strengthening Georgia’s Position in the Regional Supply Chain

Established in 1956, Rustavi Azot remains Georgia’s sole fertilizer producer and the largest chemical and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturer in the South Caucasus. Its owner, Indorama Corporation, operates globally across the agricultural value chain and is a longstanding ADB client.

Since 2007, ADB has provided $5 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance to Georgia, supporting its evolution into a green and inclusive regional transport, logistics, and energy hub.

Call to Action for Tech and Clean-Industry Innovators

The modernization of Rustavi Azot opens the door for cleantech developers, AI-driven process-optimization firms, energy-efficiency technology providers, and agritech innovators to engage early.

Opportunities exist to contribute to or build upon:

industrial AI for emissions monitoring,

digital optimization of fertilizer-production systems,

next-generation low-carbon manufacturing technologies, and

precision-agriculture tools for Georgian smallholder farmers.

Early adopters and technology providers looking to scale their solutions in emerging markets will find this project an ideal testbed—linking heavy industry, agriculture, and climate resilience under a unified, tech-forward modernization effort.