Kurdish Defiance in Aleppo: Rejecting Surrender Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Kurdish groups in Aleppo refuse to comply with government-imposed ceasefire terms, asserting control over their territories. The ceasefire demands Kurdish forces withdraw, effectively ending their control in Aleppo. Despite hopes from the U.S. for extended calm, tensions persist as Turkey warns of action if agreements aren't honored.
In a tense standoff, Kurdish groups in Aleppo have vowed to defend their neighborhoods against government forces, rejecting the ceasefire terms mandated by Damascus. The ceasefire demands a withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from Aleppo, effectively reducing Kurdish-held territories.
The violence has underscored the rift between President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government and Kurdish forces, who refuse to cede control. At least nine civilians have been killed and over 140,000 have displaced. U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack emphasized the need for extending the ceasefire, while Turkey remains poised for military action if Kurdish forces do not comply.
Government security sources confirmed no withdrawal occurred overnight, and a dozen buses were seen in Sheikh Maksoud, intended to relocate Kurdish fighters. As Kurdish forces continue to assert their autonomy, the region remains tense, with international stakeholders closely monitoring the situation.
