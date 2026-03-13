Left Menu

China Condemns Airstrike on Iranian School, Offers Aid

China pledges USD 200,000 in aid following a devastating airstrike on an Iranian elementary school. The attack, linked to US-Israel operations, resulted in numerous student casualties and has been condemned by China as a violation of humanitarian laws. China calls for an immediate ceasefire to prevent regional unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:51 IST
China Condemns Airstrike on Iranian School, Offers Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the wake of a devastating airstrike on an Iranian elementary school, China announced on Friday its decision to provide USD 200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance. The tragic incident, resulting in the loss of many student lives, has prompted China to express profound condolences and sympathies to the affected families, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a recent media briefing.

The Red Cross Society of China is set to channel the financial aid through the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Guo emphasized the need for an end to indiscriminate attacks against civilians, denouncing the targeting of schools as a grave breach of international humanitarian law. He reiterated China's commitment to supporting Iran humanitarianly amidst the ongoing US-Israel military actions.

The United Nations reported that the assault on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran, led to approximately 150 deaths and numerous injuries. As Iran attributes the attack to US and Israeli forces, both nations deny involvement, with investigations ongoing. China's call for a ceasefire resonated strongly, urging for an immediate halt to military operations to mitigate regional instability and its potential global economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026