China Condemns Airstrike on Iranian School, Offers Aid

In the wake of a devastating airstrike on an Iranian elementary school, China announced on Friday its decision to provide USD 200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance. The tragic incident, resulting in the loss of many student lives, has prompted China to express profound condolences and sympathies to the affected families, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a recent media briefing.

The Red Cross Society of China is set to channel the financial aid through the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Guo emphasized the need for an end to indiscriminate attacks against civilians, denouncing the targeting of schools as a grave breach of international humanitarian law. He reiterated China's commitment to supporting Iran humanitarianly amidst the ongoing US-Israel military actions.

The United Nations reported that the assault on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran, led to approximately 150 deaths and numerous injuries. As Iran attributes the attack to US and Israeli forces, both nations deny involvement, with investigations ongoing. China's call for a ceasefire resonated strongly, urging for an immediate halt to military operations to mitigate regional instability and its potential global economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)