Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara, Propels India in Thrilling ODI Chase

In a standout performance, Virat Kohli exceeded Kumar Sangakkara's run total, elevating him to the second-highest run scorer in international cricket. Kohli's dynamic innings of 71 runs ensured a solid position for India against New Zealand. Despite a competitive total set by New Zealand, India pursued a 301-run target with confidence.

Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli overtook Kumar Sangakkara's run tally, becoming the second-highest run-scorer across all international formats. This milestone was achieved during India's first ODI against New Zealand, where Kohli needed just 42 runs to surpass the Sri Lankan stalwart, which he achieved with trademark grace and control in a tense chase.

At the 32-over mark of the game, Kohli remained unbeaten on 71 runs, portraying a perfect balance of aggression and restraint. With India at 191/2, Kohli's masterclass helped anchor their pursuit of a challenging 301-run target set by New Zealand. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar still leads the chart with his monumental 34,357 runs in 664 matches, yet Kohli's latest feat solidifies his reputation as one of cricket's most accomplished players.

Earlier in New Zealand's innings, Daryl Mitchell top-scored with an explosive 84 as Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls contributed valuable half-centuries, steering New Zealand to 300/8. Despite a strong start from the Kiwi openers, India's bowlers, namely Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna, each secured two wickets, setting the stage for an intense chase under psychological pressure in this high-stakes one-day international battle.

