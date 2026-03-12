Left Menu

PSG Triumphs Over Chelsea: The Comeback of João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé

João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to significantly contribute to Paris Saint-Germain's 5-2 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League. The duo played crucial roles in key goals, showcasing Dembélé's Ballon d'Or-winning form. PSG now heads to the second leg in London with a solid advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to inspire Paris Saint-Germain's commanding 5-2 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 clash.

Dembélé demonstrated his extraordinary skills with a solo goal, reminding fans of his Ballon d'Or-winning talent. A Chelsea goalkeeper error also paved the way for PSG's third goal, leading to a dominant performance.

The victory sets PSG with a strong lead as they prepare for the second leg at Stamford Bridge, London next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

