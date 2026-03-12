PSG Triumphs Over Chelsea: The Comeback of João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé

João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to inspire Paris Saint-Germain's commanding 5-2 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 clash.

Dembélé demonstrated his extraordinary skills with a solo goal, reminding fans of his Ballon d'Or-winning talent. A Chelsea goalkeeper error also paved the way for PSG's third goal, leading to a dominant performance.

The victory sets PSG with a strong lead as they prepare for the second leg at Stamford Bridge, London next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)