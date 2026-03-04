Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics Undergo Dramatic Shift

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the temporary global import tariff would increase to 15% from 10%. This decision follows President Trump’s earlier tariff adjustments, which were initially challenged in court. The change aims to restore previous duty rates through more robust national security and unfair trade practice tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:30 IST
The White House is poised for another shift in its trade policy as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Wednesday that a new temporary global import tariff will rise to 15% from its current 10%.

The revised tariff, set to take effect this week, follows President Trump's initial announcement in late February after the Supreme Court invalidated his earlier attempts under a national emergency provision.

Bessent emphasized that the increase, temporary as it may seem, is backed by more enduring legislative frameworks, Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, designed to enhance national security and counter unfair trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

