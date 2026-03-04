Trump's Tariff Tactics Undergo Dramatic Shift

The White House is poised for another shift in its trade policy as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Wednesday that a new temporary global import tariff will rise to 15% from its current 10%.

The revised tariff, set to take effect this week, follows President Trump's initial announcement in late February after the Supreme Court invalidated his earlier attempts under a national emergency provision.

Bessent emphasized that the increase, temporary as it may seem, is backed by more enduring legislative frameworks, Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, designed to enhance national security and counter unfair trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)