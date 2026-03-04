Pharmaceutical Giants' Moves Reshape the Global Health Landscape
Roche eyes a significant share in the weight loss market, competing against Novo Nordisk. Aspen Pharmacare anticipates a rebound in profits despite an earlier drop. Elevance Health faces enrollment suspension in its Medicare drug plans. U.S. FDA cautions Novo over misleading Ozempic ads. Autism experts establish an independent research committee.
Swiss pharmaceutical leader Roche is strategically targeting a prominent position in the expanding weight loss industry, aiming to bridge the gap with Danish competitor Novo Nordisk. CEO Thomas Schinecker expressed confidence in reaching a top-three market standing, according to Germany's Handelsblatt business daily.
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare has forecast a return to profit growth despite a 21% decline in recent half-year earnings, attributing the setback to one-off restructuring expenses. The company anticipates financial gains by 2026, despite the current dip.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans to suspend new enrollments for Elevance Health's Medicare plans due to non-compliance issues, significantly impacting the company's stock value. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has issued a warning to Novo Nordisk regarding misleading claims in their Ozempic drug advertisements.
