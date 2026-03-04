Pharmaceutical Giants' Moves Reshape the Global Health Landscape

Swiss pharmaceutical leader Roche is strategically targeting a prominent position in the expanding weight loss industry, aiming to bridge the gap with Danish competitor Novo Nordisk. CEO Thomas Schinecker expressed confidence in reaching a top-three market standing, according to Germany's Handelsblatt business daily.

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare has forecast a return to profit growth despite a 21% decline in recent half-year earnings, attributing the setback to one-off restructuring expenses. The company anticipates financial gains by 2026, despite the current dip.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans to suspend new enrollments for Elevance Health's Medicare plans due to non-compliance issues, significantly impacting the company's stock value. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has issued a warning to Novo Nordisk regarding misleading claims in their Ozempic drug advertisements.

