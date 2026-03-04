Paramount and Warner Bros Deal Reshapes Entertainment Landscape Amid Legal Drama

The entertainment industry is abuzz with notable events this week. Paramount revealed a substantial net debt of about $79 billion following its merger with Warner Bros, a move that involves combining streaming platforms like Paramount+ and HBO Max, said CEO David Ellison during an analyst call.

In a different realm of entertainment, Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to provide live commentary during a match against Swansea City. Sky Sports will televise the 'Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan' event, showcasing the duo's impact on the club.

Legal battles also loom, as Kevin Spacey faces civil lawsuits in the UK for alleged sexual assaults spanning decades. Meanwhile, British rapper Ghetts was sentenced to 12 years for a hit-and-run killing of a Nepali student in London. Additionally, Maggie Gyllenhaal has taken inspiration from a forearm tattoo for her new film 'The Bride!'