Delhi Capitals Embrace Legacy Caps and Musical Harmony at Pre-Season Gathering

In anticipation of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals graced Malgudi, the restaurant owned by renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan, for a pre-season team lunch. The luncheon was marked by the introduction of legacy numbers on the players' official match caps, a first in the franchise's history. The inaugural WPL auction's top pick for the Capitals, Jemimah Rodrigues, proudly received the No. 1 legacy cap, an honor presented by Shankar Mahadevan himself and Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta to the squad.

Honoring players from past seasons, the initiative also included their respective legacy numbers. The gathering took a melodious turn when Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues joined Shankar Mahadevan, along with Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, for an impromptu musical session, amid Malgudi's celebrated culinary offerings, creating an indelible off-field experience highlighted further by Bollywood dance sequences.

Nevertheless, the decorative event did not reflect on the team's on-field performance as the Jemimah Rodrigues-led squad experienced losses in their season openers. In a challenging match against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals succumbed to a 50-run defeat. Continuing their struggle, they came agonizingly close yet faltered, losing by four runs to the Gujarat Giants in their second outing.