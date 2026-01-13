Left Menu

West Bengal's Temperature Woes: A Mixed Weather Bag

West Bengal experienced a slight rise in minimum temperatures, though day temperatures will remain below normal. Despite dry conditions, morning fog is expected. Darjeeling saw warmer nights at 7.4°C. Coochbehar recorded the coldest plains temperature. Kolkata expects shallow fog, with minimum temperatures at 13°C.

A brief reprieve from the chilly conditions was observed across West Bengal on Tuesday, as the minimum temperature climbed a few notches, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the region can expect steady minimum temperatures over the next week, morning fog will persist even amidst dry weather, the report elaborates.

Daytime warmth will remain scarce, with temperatures forecasted to be two to three degrees below average for the upcoming days in Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD noted. Notably, Darjeeling experienced milder nights, reaching 7.4°C, a significant increase from recent colder spells. Meanwhile, Coochbehar was noted as the coldest area in the plains, with a temperature drop to 8.6°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

