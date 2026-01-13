Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Drone Incursions in Kashmir Spark Military Concerns

India's army chief has accused Pakistan's military of drone intrusions into Indian territory. Reports indicate five intrusions were detected on Sunday in Jammu, Kashmir. Efforts are underway to address these provocations diplomatically and ensure border security. Tensions remain high between the neighboring countries as military communications continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:07 IST
Tensions Rise: Drone Incursions in Kashmir Spark Military Concerns

On Tuesday, India's army chief stated that Pakistan's head of military operations has been reprimanded regarding alleged drone intrusions into Indian airspace.

According to a reliable military source, the drone incursions occurred on Sunday evening, targeting the heavily monitored frontier in Jammu, Kashmir.

Efforts are reportedly being made to diplomatically resolve these tensions and reinforce security measures at the border as both nations navigate this sensitive situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculati...

 Global
2
Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

 India
3
J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

 India
4
Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026