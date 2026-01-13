Tensions Rise: Drone Incursions in Kashmir Spark Military Concerns
India's army chief has accused Pakistan's military of drone intrusions into Indian territory. Reports indicate five intrusions were detected on Sunday in Jammu, Kashmir. Efforts are underway to address these provocations diplomatically and ensure border security. Tensions remain high between the neighboring countries as military communications continue.
On Tuesday, India's army chief stated that Pakistan's head of military operations has been reprimanded regarding alleged drone intrusions into Indian airspace.
According to a reliable military source, the drone incursions occurred on Sunday evening, targeting the heavily monitored frontier in Jammu, Kashmir.
Efforts are reportedly being made to diplomatically resolve these tensions and reinforce security measures at the border as both nations navigate this sensitive situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
