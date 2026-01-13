Banned Nations' Athletes Compete Neutrally at Winter Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cleared two more Russian athletes to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Games next month under a neutral status.

This approval brings the count to five athletes with Russian passports and one from Belarus who are eligible for the February 6 opening. They will participate without their national symbols and not join in the opening ceremony.

The newly approved athletes, Ivan Posashkov and Alena Krylova, join others like figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik. The IOC maintains a strict vetting process for neutrality, excluding those with ties to military aggression.

