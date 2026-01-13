Banned Nations' Athletes Compete Neutrally at Winter Games
Two Russian athletes were approved by the IOC to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Games under neutral status. In total, five Russian and one Belarusian athlete will participate without their country's colors, flag, or anthem. The IOC continues vetting athletes not supporting the Ukraine invasion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:35 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cleared two more Russian athletes to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Games next month under a neutral status.
This approval brings the count to five athletes with Russian passports and one from Belarus who are eligible for the February 6 opening. They will participate without their national symbols and not join in the opening ceremony.
The newly approved athletes, Ivan Posashkov and Alena Krylova, join others like figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik. The IOC maintains a strict vetting process for neutrality, excluding those with ties to military aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
