Winter Paralympics 50th Anniversary: Drama and Dominance in Milan Cortina

The Winter Paralympics mark their 50th anniversary as they kick off in Milan Cortina, an event overshadowed by geopolitical tensions. China, aiming to extend its Paralympic dominance, faces off against participating nations amidst a backdrop of protests.

Notably, Ukraine and several other countries have chosen to boycott the opening ceremony due to Russia's reinstatement at the Games. Russian athletes return with their flag and anthem, a controversial decision that has stirred political unrest across competitors and spectators alike.

China is sending its largest overseas delegation, hoping to continue its ascendancy in Paralympic sports. The nation has consistently topped the medal counts in recent years and bolstered its programs with significant government support. The event promises compelling action, as nearly 660 athletes from around the world compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)