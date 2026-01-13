Player Comfort Crisis: Calls for Better Conditions at IG Stadium

Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark has voiced significant concerns regarding the inadequate playing conditions at IG Stadium, despite the change in venue. She has urged the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to take action for the upcoming World Championships. Previously, conditions at the KD Jadhav hall were also criticized.

Describing the venue as unhealthy, Blichfeldt criticized the cold environment inside, which makes preparation difficult for elite athletes. The presence of birds indoors, leading to unclean conditions, further complicates the situation. The issue has sparked calls for adequate intervention from the BWF to ensure players can perform safely and professionally.

Other athletes, including Canada's Michelle Li and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, echoed Blichfeldt's concerns. They highlighted the issue of chilly temperatures and getting lost in the larger facility. Players emphasize the need for warmer conditions to perform optimally, especially with the World Championships on the horizon.

